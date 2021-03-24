No spring game for Virginia Tech this year

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Sorry Hokie fans!

The COVID-19 pandemic is canceling this year’s spring game for Virginia Tech, according to Virginia Tech Director of Athletics Whit Babcock.

“Regrettably, given the current restrictions in place and out of concern for the health and well-being of our community, our student-athletes and our fans, we have made the decision to not have a spring football game,” Babcock said. “We realize this is disappointing for many and certainly for our football team, but we believe that it is the proper decision for the Virginia Tech community and the town of Blacksburg. Additionally, we did not want to provide our fans with an experience which would be far less than they are accustomed to at Lane Stadium, including no tailgating. We certainly hope and expect this fall that they can enjoy our full gameday environment with Hokie Village, the Hokie Walk, the Marching Virginians, the Corps of Cadets, the VT Spirit Squads, tailgating and more.”

Both Babcock and Tech officials are hopeful that state, local health department restrictions limiting capacities at outdoor sports venues in Virginia will be further eased to allow fans to return to Lane Stadium in greater capacities this fall.

“Lane Stadium was not the same without Hokie Nation last year,” said head coach Justin Fuente. “Our coaches and student-athletes are working hard to be ready for the start of the 2021 season and are excited to have spring practice again. We cannot wait to have our fans jumping in Lane Stadium this fall and I am looking forward to running out of our tunnel with ‘Enter Sandman’ playing. Our entire team is looking forward to seeing and hearing our fans in full force this season.”

In preparation for the 2021 football season, Virginia Tech has installed over 200 hand sanitizing stations, contactless concession options, as well as preparations for socially distanced seating (if necessary), as well as other changes.

Tech is scheduled to host seven games at Lane Stadium this season, kicking the year off with a conference clash with North Carolina on either Thursday, Sept. 2 or Friday, Sept. 3.