GALAX, Va. – By halftime, Galax was up 21-0 and with no points scored by either team in the second half, that score propelled the Maroon Tide to a Region 1C title.

The Green Wave, who came into Friday’s contest 6-0 had only allowed 8 points all season.

Next Friday, Galax will travel down to Holston, who advanced due to a COVID-19 case at J.I. Burton, in the Class 1 state semifinal game at 7 p.m.