VMI in command at halftime, 21-10 lead over The Citadel

LEXINGTON, Va. – Things are looking good in Lexington for No. 15 VMI, as the Keydets hold a 21-7 halftime lead over its rival The Citadel. With a win today or a Mercer loss, VMI can claim the Southern Conference title and earn an automatic FCS Playoff bid.

The Keydets success has come mainly through the air. Quarterback Seth Morgan has completed 15-of-17 passes for 183 yards and 2 touchdowns. Morgan also has a rushing TD. They were held to just 19 rushing yards.

The Citadel was held to 8 yards of passing, while their rushing attack carried the load. As a team, they had 36 attempts for 166 yards.

VMI welcomed back the return of running back Korey Bridy who missed the last two games due to injury. He had just 3 rushing yards in the half, but 19 receiving yards and a touchdown.

The winner of the game also receives the Silver Shako Trophy-- a long-standing tradition in what’s known as the Military Classic of the South football game. The Citadel held the trophy for 12 consecutive years before VMI took back the hardware in 2019 with a 34-21 upset win.