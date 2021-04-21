22 Virginia Tech picks up non-conference win over VMI on the diamond

BLACKSBURG, Va. – #22 Virginia Tech narrowly avoids an upset against VMI on Tuesday night with a 7-5 victory.

Gavin Cross got the scoring started with a solo home run in the bottom of the first inning. VMI responded in the top of the 4th with a 2 RBI double by Cole Garrett. Zac Morris would come through for an RBI single to give the Keydets a 4-1 advantage.

The Hokies bats didn’t go away. TJ Rumfield came through with a three-run homerun in the bottom of the seventh, propelling Virginia Tech to a 7-5 victory. The Hokies will now prep for a 3-game road series with NC State, beginning on Friday.