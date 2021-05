SALEM, Va. – The three-time defending Region 4D Champs Salem jumped out to a 3-1 lead over Jefferson Forest on Monday night only to see the Cavaliers storm back for a 10-4 victory.

Olivia Wells, Ella English and Cassell Richardson all netted 2 goals each while Zoe Blair scored twice for the Spartans in the early season loss.

In Forest, the Cavaliers boys lacrosse team was also victorious over Salem by a score of 15-7.