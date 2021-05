ROANOKE, Va. – In a River Ridge District matchup, Cave Spring defeated Patrick Henry 4-2 on the soccer pitch Tuesday night.

The Knights were the aggressor in the first half, with Catherine Thacker scoring the teams first three goals. Goalkeeper Caitlyn Bennett made some crucial diving saves before the Patriots were able to score twice in the 2nd half.

The Patrick Henry boys soccer team was on the road at Cave Spring, where they picked up a 4-0 victory.