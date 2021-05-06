What a run! Yanks' Torres scores from 1st on infield single

New York Yankees' Gleyber Torres slides home to score on a single by Aaron Hicks in the eight inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros, Thursday, May 6, 2021, at Yankee Stadium in New York. The Astros defeated the New York Yankees 7-4. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

NEW YORK – Gleyber Torres kept going and going and going.

No matter that a grounder by Aaron Hicks barely reached the outfield grass, Torres never stopped.

By the time Torres tumbled across home plate, he had amazingly scored from first base on an infield single, a daring dash by an infielder not known for speed.

“Incredibly heads-up play by Gleyber,” New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone said after Thursday's 7-4 loss to Houston. “I saw him racing around second, I’m like, `Oh yeah, OK.”'

If anyone had ever seen a play like this — aside from Little League, perhaps — no one could remember it.

New York had fallen behind 5-3 on José Altuve's three-run homer off Chad Green when Torres singled off Ryan Pressly leading off the eighth.

Torres spoke with first base coach Reggie Willits, who reminded him to check the defense. Torres saw the Astros shifted to the right side for Hicks, a switch-hitter batting left-handed.

Ad

Hicks hit an 84 mph, one-hopper to shortstop Carlos Correa, who tried for a backhand grab by the edge of the infield dirt.

Ad