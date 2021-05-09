Alvarez adds another title with 8th-round TKO of Saunders

ARLINGTON, Texas – Canelo Alvarez jumped into his trainer's arms while Billy Joe Saunders slumped in his corner with a towel draped over his head.

The wildly popular Mexican fighter added another super middleweight title belt in front of a huge crowd in another fight in Texas. Not only did Saunders have his first loss as a pro, the English fighter might have a broken eye socket.

Alvarez set up another victory in his latest Cinco de Mayo bout with a staggering right hand in the middle of the eighth round, sending 73,126 already-screaming fans at the home of the Dallas Cowboys into a frenzy as we waved his arms to encourage the noise while the round continued.

Saunders' corner waved in defeat before the ninth while treating a cut under his right eye. Alvarez (56-1-2, 38 knockouts) added Saunders' WBO belt to his WBA and WBC straps in his third fight in less than five months, and second in Texas.

It was the first loss in 31 fights for the 31-year-old Brit, who was taken to the hospital with a suspected broken orbital bone, fight spokesman Anthony Leaver said.

“I knew the fight was going to develop around the eighth round,” Alvarez, whose only defeat was to Floyd Mayweather Jr. in 2013, said through an interpreter. “It wasn’t as difficult as I expected. I know my preparation is good and I improve day-by-day.”

While the wild celebration dragged on in the ring — to match a wild scene that included two fights in the crowd not far from it — Saunders eventually walked off, booed loudly every time he was shown on the huge video board above the canvas.

“He couldn’t see,” Saunders promoter Eddie Hearn said. “I spoke with (trainer) Mark Tibbs and he wouldn’t let him go out. I thought he boxed beautifully. Canelo took his time, Billy is so tricky, but Canelo busted him up.”

