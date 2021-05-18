Falcons' Ryan says he has more 'good football' to come at 36

FILE - Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) throws a pass before an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Tampa, Fla., in this Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, file photo. One day after celebrating his 36th birthday, Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan doesn't agree with the notion his career is nearing its end. "It's not that limited," Ryan said Tuesday, May 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken, File)

ATLANTA – One day after celebrating his 36th birthday, Matt Ryan acknowledged his age has many wondering how long he'll continue to lead the Atlanta Falcons offense.

He also knows it was an especially hot topic before the NFL draft. Many believed the Falcons should have used the No. 4 overall selection on a quarterback to be trained as Ryan's successor. Instead, the Falcons selected tight end Kyle Pitts to give Ryan another playmaker.

As Ryan prepares for a new season with new coach Arthur Smith, he says he doesn't worry about fans or critics who may be eager for a change at quarterback.

“I think in one respect you understand that if you play well for long enough, these are the conversations that are going to come up,” Ryan said Tuesday. “I understand I’m not going to play forever, but I also have the mindset that I can still play really well and have a lot of good football in front of me.”

Thanks in part to social media, Ryan couldn't avoid the public debate before the draft about the Falcons' quarterback situation.

“It’s harder than ever now to avoid the noise,” he said.

If Ryan needed a vote of confidence from Smith and new general manager Terry Fontenot, it came when the team did not draft a quarterback.

“From the very beginning we always had a lot of confidence in Matt Ryan,” Fontenot said. “Really going through and evaluating this entire quarterback class has nothing to do, never had anything to do with a lack of confidence in Matt Ryan.”

