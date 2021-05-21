Hokies win opening game of NCAA softball regional

Tempe, AZ – Playing the first game of the 2021 NCAA Softball Tournament, the No. 21/22 Virginia Tech softball team got the 5-2 win over BYU Thursday to advance to the regional’s winner’s bracket. The Hokies (34-13) had their offense firing on all cylinders, registering 12 hits as a team in the ball game, including a home run from sophomore Kelsey Bennett. Junior pitcher Keely Rochard (26-8) threw a solid outing, allowing just two runs off three hits.

THE GAME:

BYU opened the game with a leadoff home run but the Hokies did not seem worried, answering back in the bottom of the second with a solo home run to straight-away center field by Bennett. With the game tied 1-1, Tech opened the game up with a three-run third inning started by another Bennett RBI, this time a bloop single into left field that plated Jayme Bailey. Next batter, Addy Greene dropped down an RBI, squeeze-bunt single which scored the pinch runner Maija Louko. Emma Ritter capped the inning with a sacrifice fly to right field, scoring Bennett from third. The Hokies added their fifth and final run of the game in the bottom of the fourth when Bailey roped a double into left-center field and Alexa Milius came all the way around from first base to score. After allowing the first-inning run, Rochard settled in and threw five straight shutout innings before getting into a jam in the seventh. After a run scored and the tying run at the plate, Rochard was able to induce a pop up to first base and secure the win for the Hokies.

NOTES:

Five Hokies recorded multiple hits Thursday as Bailey, Bennett, Cameron Fagan , Greene and Milius all had two.

Bennett hit her team-leading 12th home run of the season and led the game with two runs batted in. The sophomore now has 38 RBIs on the year.

Rochard struck out seven batters versus BYU, upping her season total to 306 strikeouts, which is good enough for fifth in program history in a single season.

UP NEXT:

The Hokies will face the winner of Thursday night’s game between No. 12/8 Arizona State and Southern Illinois Friday at 4 p.m. ET. The winner of Friday’s game will advance to Saturday’s regional final while the loser will have to battle back in the loser’s bracket Friday evening.