Penske struggles with speed, Power outside of Indy 500 field

Will Power, of Australia, watches as Simona De Silvestro, of Switzerland, drives during qualifications for the Indianapolis 500 auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Saturday, May 22, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

INDIANAPOLIS – It's been 26 years since Roger Penske watched his cars leave Indianapolis Motor Speedway after failing to make the Indianapolis 500. Penske now owns the place, and yet his team stunningly finds itself again fighting for a spot in the field.

Will Power, one of the greatest qualifiers in IndyCar history, failed to seal his spot in the 33-car field on Saturday's first day of qualifications. The 2018 Indy 500 winner will be one of five drivers vying for the final three spots in the field Sunday when qualifying is completed.

Power's struggles were the worst of a Team Penske group that has lagged behind the competition all week at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

“We're slow,” team president Tim Cindric said. “If we knew (why) we wouldn't be slow. We're working on it.”

None of the four Penske entries have been that impressive all week at Indy and the struggle to find speed stretched to Simona de Silvestro. She's back at the Indy 500 for the first time since 2015 with a female-led race team that is backed by Roger Penske in his push for diversity.

De Silvestro beat the clock by a mere eight seconds for a final qualifying attempt but it was not enough to lock her into the top 30. Power and de Silvestro will square off against Charlie Kimball, Sage Karam and rookie R.C. Enerson in a last-row shootout Sunday.

Two drivers will miss the race and the shootout field includes a pair of Penske cars for the first time since 1995 when Al Unser Jr. and Emerson Fittipaldi missed the race.

“You need to be a scientist to work this one out,” said Power, who with 62 poles trails only Mario Andretti's record of 67 poles on the career list. Power had qualified in the first three rows of the Indy 500 in 11 of the last 12 years.

