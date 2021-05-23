LEADING OFF: Yanks' dominant pitching, Rays get rookie boost

New York Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole follows through during the first inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox on Saturday, May 22, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

A look at what's happening around the majors on Sunday:

PINSTRIPE PITCHING

Jameson Taillon (1-3, 5.73 ERA) tries to extend a streak of dominant starting pitching by the Yankees when he opposes Dallas Keuchel (3-1, 4.44 ERA) and the White Sox in the Bronx.

Following Corey Kluber’s no-hitter at Texas and outings by Domingo Germán against the Rangers and Jordan Montgomery and Gerrit Cole against Chicago, the Yankees have four straight starts of seven shutout innings for the first time since 1932 (Johnny Allen vs. the St. Louis Browns, George Pipgras and Red Ruffing vs. Chicago and Lefty Gomez vs. Cleveland).

The Yankees beat Chicago 7-0 Saturday for their fifth win in a row.

New York leads the major leagues in shutouts and have eight in the first 46 games for the fourth time after 1958 (nine), 1955 (eight) and 1910 (nine).

RAYS NEWCOMER

Tampa Bay goes for its 10th straight victory with a lineup now boosted by rookie Taylor Walls.

