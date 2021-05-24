Iceman shakes through head cold to show he's IndyCar's best

Scott Dixon, of New Zealand, waves to fans after winning the pole for the Indianapolis 500 auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Sunday, May 23, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

INDIANAPOLIS – Scott Dixon is sick — not like crazy fast sick and on the pole for the Indianapolis 500 for the fourth time in his career — but his ears are clogged and his sinuses are stuffed and he probably needs to see a doctor.

The pesky ailments he figured his young son brought home from daycare first hit him Friday when “I just started feeling like junk" and progressed through pole day “when I woke up and I just felt really bad” hours ahead of his scheduled run at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

But Dixon is the greatest IndyCar driver of his generation and the four Chip Ganassi Racing cars were dialed in for qualifying. All four had a solid shot at the pole and some sort of head cold was hardly going to slow him down.

“You know, I think obviously the adrenaline kicks in and you feel fit at that time,” Dixon told The Associated Press on Monday. “It's annoying because my ears are blocked and for radio and equilibrium it was weird. But it turned out all good.”

Dixon turned four laps around the speedway with an average speed of 231.685 mph — enough to snatch the pole away from Colton Herta by a mere 0.03 seconds or roughly six feet over the 10-mile qualifying run.

Herta, the 21-year-old rising American star, had just a few minutes to celebrate his name atop the pylon at famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway. He thought his four laps were pretty solid but knew Dixon, the six-time IndyCar champion and last driver to make his run, was going to be difficult to beat.

“I knew I was first. I didn’t know what Dixon was doing, I wasn’t really sure what was going on,” Herta said. “I could only tell by what the crowd was cheering that it was probably bad news for me.”

Even when he's feeling far from his best, “The Iceman” cannot be rattled.

