The Latest: Bencic knocked out in 2nd round at French Open

Associated Press

United States Serena Williams prepares to serve to Romania's Irina-Camelia Begu during their first round match on day two of the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, Monday, May 31, 2021. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)

PARIS – The Latest on the French Open (all times local):

12:35 p.m.

Tenth-seeded Belinda Bencic's campaign at Roland Garros is over. She lost 6-2, 6-2 to Daria Kasatkina in the second round.

Bencic struggled with her serve throughout and was broken four times by her Russian rival.

The Swiss player has never progressed past the third round at the French Open in five appearances.

Kasatkina made it to the quarterfinals in Paris in 2018 but it's the first time this season that she has won consecutive matches on clay.

