Rockbridge County holds senior signing day

LEXINGTON, Va. – On Wednesday, Rockbridge County High School held its Senior Signing day, where twelve student-athletes representing six of the Wildcats programs signed letters of intent.
Here’s a breakdown of the student-athletes by program and what schools they signed with:
Girls’ Lacrosse:
- Maelyn Eversole: Christopher Newport University
- Zoe Camden: Lenoir Rhyne University
- Jenna Entsminger: Bridgewater College
- Tupa Mulitalo: Southern Virginia University
Boys’ Lacrosse:
- Griff Ray: Hampden-Sydney College
The Wildcats’ Football Team:
- David Allio: VMI
- Luke Mayr: VMI (PWO)
- Daniel Cunningham: Dennison University
- Bret McClung: Emory & Henry