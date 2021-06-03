Rockbridge County holds senior signing day

LEXINGTON, Va. – On Wednesday, Rockbridge County High School held its Senior Signing day, where twelve student-athletes representing six of the Wildcats programs signed letters of intent.

Here’s a breakdown of the student-athletes by program and what schools they signed with:

Girls’ Lacrosse:

Maelyn Eversole: Christopher Newport University

Zoe Camden: Lenoir Rhyne University

Jenna Entsminger: Bridgewater College

Tupa Mulitalo: Southern Virginia University

Boys’ Lacrosse:

Griff Ray: Hampden-Sydney College

The Wildcats’ Football Team: