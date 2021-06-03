Cloudy icon
Rockbridge County holds senior signing day

Eric Johnson
, Sports Anchor / Reporter

Rockbridge County signing day
Rockbridge County signing day

LEXINGTON, Va. – On Wednesday, Rockbridge County High School held its Senior Signing day, where twelve student-athletes representing six of the Wildcats programs signed letters of intent.

Here’s a breakdown of the student-athletes by program and what schools they signed with:

Girls’ Lacrosse:

  • Maelyn Eversole: Christopher Newport University
  • Zoe Camden: Lenoir Rhyne University
  • Jenna Entsminger: Bridgewater College
  • Tupa Mulitalo: Southern Virginia University

Boys’ Lacrosse:

  • Griff Ray: Hampden-Sydney College

The Wildcats’ Football Team:

  • David Allio: VMI
  • Luke Mayr: VMI (PWO)
  • Daniel Cunningham: Dennison University
  • Bret McClung: Emory & Henry

