Otterbots open new Appalachian League with 13-1 win over River Turtles

Danville, Va. – It was opening day, and evening--for the new Appy league. The Appalachian League is now a collegiate summer wood bat league, but still is a part of major league baseball as part of the prospect development pipeline.

That said. some new looks, and new team names in some old places. The braves had been in Legion field since 1993. Now the Danville Otterbots got things started in our neck of the woods, hosting the Pulaski River Turtles at Legion Field at Dan Daniel Park. The first two hits in Otterbots history go to AJ Fritz out of ohio, and Ryan Hampe--an Indiana product who will play at Illinois. Fritz has two hits and two runs batted in on the night. Hampe led the way at the plate with 4 hits and the Otterbots sunk the River Turtles in their opener tonight. Danville got the win at home 13-1. Leading 3-1 in this one. Danville put up a 7-run 6th to break the game open. Same two teams tomorrow night. It’s easy to say Pulaski is at Danville. It takes a little more thought to come up with ‘the River Turtles at the Otterbots.”