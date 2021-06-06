JMU softball falls to #1 Oklahoma in Women’s College World Series Semifinals

Unseeded James Madison lost to no.1 seed Oklahoma in the first game of the Women’s College World Series semifinals on Sunday.
Oklahoma defeated the Dukes 6-3 in seven innings.
Oklahoma gets its revenge!!!— NCAA Softball (@NCAAsoftball) June 6, 2021
(1) @OU_Softball scored three in the top of the 7th inning to force a third and decisive game against James Madison, topping the Dukes, 6-3, in the first game of Semifinal Sunday.#WCWS pic.twitter.com/eQ5loY3jPS
The Dukes will play against Oklahoma again at 4 p.m. Monday for the right to advance to the Women’s College World Series Finals.