JMU softball falls to #1 Oklahoma in Women’s College World Series Semifinals

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

James Madison's Odicci Alexander (3) pitches during an NCAA softball game on Saturday, April 6, 2019 in Chapel Hill, N.C. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)

Unseeded James Madison lost to no.1 seed Oklahoma in the first game of the Women’s College World Series semifinals on Sunday.

Oklahoma defeated the Dukes 6-3 in seven innings.

Oklahoma gets its revenge!!!



(1) @OU_Softball scored three in the top of the 7th inning to force a third and decisive game against James Madison, topping the Dukes, 6-3, in the first game of Semifinal Sunday.#WCWS pic.twitter.com/eQ5loY3jPS — NCAA Softball (@NCAAsoftball) June 6, 2021

The Dukes will play against Oklahoma again at 4 p.m. Monday for the right to advance to the Women’s College World Series Finals.