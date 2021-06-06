Cloudy icon
JMU softball falls to #1 Oklahoma in Women’s College World Series Semifinals

Dukes play in a win-or-go-home game Monday at 4 p.m.

Jazmine Otey
, Digital/Social Producer

James Madison's Odicci Alexander (3) pitches during an NCAA softball game on Saturday, April 6, 2019 in Chapel Hill, N.C. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)
James Madison's Odicci Alexander (3) pitches during an NCAA softball game on Saturday, April 6, 2019 in Chapel Hill, N.C. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Unseeded James Madison lost to no.1 seed Oklahoma in the first game of the Women’s College World Series semifinals on Sunday.

Oklahoma defeated the Dukes 6-3 in seven innings.

The Dukes will play against Oklahoma again at 4 p.m. Monday for the right to advance to the Women’s College World Series Finals.

