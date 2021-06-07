LIVE UPDATES: JMU faces #1 Oklahoma in elimination game, winner advances to College World Series Finals

Either JMU’s Cinderella season continues, or the clock strikes midnight on Monday.
JMU is looking to defeat No. 1 seed Oklahoma to advance to the College World Series Finals against either No. 10 Florida State or No. 3 Alabama.
This is the third time JMU has played Oklahoma since Thursday. They won Thursday’s game and lost on Sunday.
Currently, Oklahoma leads 2-1 with runners on second and third with two outs in the bottom of the fourth.
The Sooners scored their first run of the game during the fourth inning off of a ball-four wild pitch by Odicci Alexander that allowed Nicole Mendes to score from third base. Later in the inning, a double knocked in another run.
Here’s a look at Mendes’ triple that started the inning.
Mendes' triple
On the first pitch of the game, Dukes superstar Kate Gordon certainly did her job, hitting a home run to put JMU up 1-0.