LIVE UPDATES: JMU faces #1 Oklahoma in elimination game, winner advances to College World Series Finals

James Madison's Odicci Alexander pitches in the first inning against Oklahoma State in a Women's College World Series softball game against Oklahoma State, Friday, June 4, 2021, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Either JMU’s Cinderella season continues, or the clock strikes midnight on Monday.

JMU is looking to defeat No. 1 seed Oklahoma to advance to the College World Series Finals against either No. 10 Florida State or No. 3 Alabama.

This is the third time JMU has played Oklahoma since Thursday. They won Thursday’s game and lost on Sunday.

Currently, Oklahoma leads 2-1 with runners on second and third with two outs in the bottom of the fourth.

The Sooners scored their first run of the game during the fourth inning off of a ball-four wild pitch by Odicci Alexander that allowed Nicole Mendes to score from third base. Later in the inning, a double knocked in another run.

Here’s a look at Mendes’ triple that started the inning.

On the first pitch of the game, Dukes superstar Kate Gordon certainly did her job, hitting a home run to put JMU up 1-0.