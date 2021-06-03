JMU softball upsets #1 Oklahoma in Women’s College World Series

One game in and JMU pulled off a stunning upset in the Women’s College World Series on Thursday afternoon.
The Dukes defeated #1 Oklahoma 4-3 in eight innings.
The Dukes took their one-run lead with a solo home run by Kate Gordon in the top of the eighth inning.
WELCOME TO THE WCWS, JAMES MADISON‼️ @JMUSoftball punctuates its first ever Women's College World Series game in program history with an upset of (1) Oklahoma, stunning the Sooners, 4-3, in 8 innings!#WCWS pic.twitter.com/vpzAX4YVmB— NCAA Softball (@NCAAsoftball) June 3, 2021
The Dukes will next play the winner of the Georgia, Oklahoma State game on Friday at 7 p.m.