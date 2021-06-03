JMU softball upsets #1 Oklahoma in Women’s College World Series

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

James Madison's Odicci Alexander (3) pitches during an NCAA softball game on Saturday, April 6, 2019 in Chapel Hill, N.C. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)

One game in and JMU pulled off a stunning upset in the Women’s College World Series on Thursday afternoon.

The Dukes defeated #1 Oklahoma 4-3 in eight innings.

The Dukes took their one-run lead with a solo home run by Kate Gordon in the top of the eighth inning.

WELCOME TO THE WCWS, JAMES MADISON‼️ @JMUSoftball punctuates its first ever Women's College World Series game in program history with an upset of (1) Oklahoma, stunning the Sooners, 4-3, in 8 innings!#WCWS pic.twitter.com/vpzAX4YVmB — NCAA Softball (@NCAAsoftball) June 3, 2021

The Dukes will next play the winner of the Georgia, Oklahoma State game on Friday at 7 p.m.