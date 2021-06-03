Mostly Cloudy icon
JMU softball upsets #1 Oklahoma in Women’s College World Series

An extra-inning home run put the Dukes ahead

Jeff Williamson
, Digital Content Manager

Softball
JMU
NCAA
College Sports
James Madison's Odicci Alexander (3) pitches during an NCAA softball game on Saturday, April 6, 2019 in Chapel Hill, N.C. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

One game in and JMU pulled off a stunning upset in the Women’s College World Series on Thursday afternoon.

The Dukes defeated #1 Oklahoma 4-3 in eight innings.

The Dukes took their one-run lead with a solo home run by Kate Gordon in the top of the eighth inning.

The Dukes will next play the winner of the Georgia, Oklahoma State game on Friday at 7 p.m.

