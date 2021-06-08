Partly Cloudy icon
UVA regional final baseball showdown postponed

Game rescheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday

John Appicello
, Sports Director

Columbia, SC. – The Columbia regional remains on hold. Weather issues in the area postponed the re-match between top-seed Old Dominion and the 3-seed Virginia until Tuesday at 9 a.m. in Columbia. The Cavaliers downed ODU 8-3 on Sunday to force a second and deciding game for the regional title. The winner advances to the NCAA baseball super-regional round, where a best of three series win advances teams to the CWS in Omaha.

