Jags taking 'cautious' approach with Lawrence's hamstring

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Jaguars expect quarterback Trevor Lawrence to be fully cleared to practice by training camp next month.

Lawrence was a limited participant as the Jaguars opened a two-day, mandatory minicamp Monday that signals the end of their offseason program. The former Clemson star and No. 1 draft pick wore a compression sleeve on his left leg to help his hamstring, which he tweaked during practice last week.

Lawrence sat out all of Jacksonville’s 11-on-11 drills Monday, but he did get repetitions in some seven-on-seven situations.

“You yank a hamstring now, you’re going to miss the early part of training camp,” coach Urban Meyer said. “So we’re just being cautious. That’s that one muscle that … you guys have all seen it like I have.

“You pull a hamstring at this point, you’re going to miss all your summer conditioning. So we’re being somewhat conservative on it. But he could actually play a game if he had to.”

Lawrence looked like he might try to do more before he pulled himself out of stretching lines at the start of practice and showed trainers where he was feeling tightness on the back of his leg.

“It’s feeling good,” Lawrence said after practice. “It’s been about a week and trying to work it back to full capacity. Yeah, it’s a little frustrating just not being able to go full speed, but I’m feeling good.

“I’m just trying to not have any more setbacks, so taking it slow. Got some good reps today. So start getting more and more each day this week and kind of work back into it. Yeah, it’s doing great, trying to work it back.”

