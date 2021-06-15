Does this latest fan misbehavior at sporting events signal a disturbing trend?

A fan is arrested after throwing a water bottle at Kyrie Irving #11 of the Brooklyn Nets after Game Four of the Eastern Conference first round series. Photo by Maddie Malhotra

Fan interaction with the athletes has always been a component of sporting events, whether it’s been the good, the bad or the ugly, to steal the title from the famous western movie of the 1960s.

There’s been some good -- or harmless fun, such as two fans rounding the bases to pat Hank Aaron on the back when he broke the all-time home run record in 1974, to “Morganna the Kissing Bandit” rushing baseball fields in the 1980s to smooch a player before leaving the field.

Then there’s been bad, and the ugly side: Fans throwing objects onto the field and court, which occasionally has led to catastrophic events that bordered on riots, perhaps most notably when Indiana Pacers forward Ron Artest charged after fans in the stands in a game against the Detroit Pistons in 2004.

But lately, it seems misbehavior at sporting events has gotten more attention.

Just in the past month or so in the NBA, we’ve seen:

Is this the sign of a disturbing trend? Or is it just the latest in a history of fan misbehavior with athletes?

Seth Swary, Coordinator of Sport and Performance Psychology at Oakland University, offered some insight to several key questions regarding these latest incidents.

