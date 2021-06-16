Glenvar boys soccer avoids upset in Region 2C Quarterfinals to James River

SALEM, Va. – In what proved to be a back and forth affair at the end of regulation, the Glenvar Highlanders defeated James River 3-2 in double overtime to keep its undefeated season alive.

James River scored the lone goal in the first half in the 25th minute thanks to Justin Hill. Glenvar was held scoreless until the second half when there was less than five minutes remaining. Zach Curfiss found the back of the net. After Dominich White of James River responded, Jacson Shepherd returned the favor to force overtime with a game-tying goal.

Riley Geddes scored the game winning goal in the second overtime period as the shot deflected off the defenders foot. Glenvar will host Radford on Thursday in the Region 2C Semifinals.