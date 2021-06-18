Clear icon
TF40 football camp teaching fundamentals for another summer

Mark Harrison has been leading the camp for over ten years

Brooke Leonard
, Sports Reporter

TROUTVILLE, Va. – It’s hard to believe that football is just around the corner, but Mark Harrison’s fastest 40 crew is getting prepared. Around 50 campers were polishing their skills at Troutville Park this week. Harrison said for the younger group, it’s all about learning the fundamentals from good footwork to proper hand placement, and of course, having fun.

“I mean we usually cut things back, it’s all about safety and we teach maybe two or three things in three days so they can take at least one thing with them,” he said. “It’s all about safety, technique, building confidence, all that good stuff. The other part too is a lot of them are excited about playing their first year of football and this is what helps them.”

