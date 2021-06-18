US Open Round 1: 'Mr. Mickelson, trouble calling on Line 1'

Phil Mickelson plays his shot from the 18th tee during the first round of the U.S. Open Golf Championship, Thursday, June 17, 2021, at Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

By mid-afternoon, cell phones throughout the 858 area code were buzzing.

And buzzing.

The third time one went off in the gallery behind him, Phil Mickelson stepped away from his tee shot at No. 13 — for the second time — and tried to keep the steam from blowing out of both ears.

“Seriously?” he pleaded. “Can we get someone to help him?

Turns out Lefty could have used some help himself. He sent the ensuing drive into some rough stuff left of the fairway, made bogey there and signed for a 4-over 75 in the opening round of the fog-delayed U.S. Open at Torrey Pines. That left him eight shots behind surprise leader Russell Henley — and co-leader if Louis Oosthuizen is still 4-under after playing the remaining two holes of his opening round Friday morning.

Henley admitted surprising even himself. The last time he played the South Course, at the Farmers Insurance Open in 2014, he was 8 over through the first 15 holes and missed the cut by six shots.

“I don’t really remember,” he said, “besides leaving the course feeling like I just got beat up.”

A lot of players felt that way by day’s end. Brooks Koepka was not among them. The two-time champion lived up to his “Big Game” nickname, posting a 2-under 69 that was his sixth straight round in the 60s at the major tournament billed annually as golf’s toughest test.

