Virginia shuts out the Vols 6-0 in CWS opener

OMAHA, Neb. – Logan Michaels homered for the first time this season and Andrew Abbott pitched six shutout innings as Virginia beat Tennessee 6-0 at the College World Series. Abbott and the Cavaliers held down a powerful Tennessee offense. Michaels hit Chad Dallas’ hanging breaking ball out to left in the second inning for only his second homer in 343 at-bats since he joined the Cavaliers in 2019. Abbott struck out 10 and worked out of trouble in three of his six innings before he turned the game over to Matt Wyatt.

“We had some guys step up and get some big clutch hits and I tell the guys all the time that this is what it’s about,” said Cavaliers head coach Brian O’Connor. “ You have to enjoy the moment and you have to have calmness and poise. But, then it comes down to individual players emerging and getting that big hit, big pitch and big play. And that’s what they did.”

“It was mainly the execution of pitches and just trying to limit the damage,” said Abbott. “I got a little more jams than I’d like in that game to make it a little more interesting but having team defense behind me and the hitters stepping up at the plate just made the difference for us.”