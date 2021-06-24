Rustburg one win from Softball title, to face New Kent for Championship

Rustburg, Va. – The Red Devils or Rustburg have moved one win from a coveted state title in softball. Rustburg shut out Lord Botetourt 4-0 in the state semis to advance. There is just one more step left for state gold.

“This is like I said-- I’ve been looking for this the whole year and we just tell him play the yellow ball that’s it. We don’t play teams we play the ball and just to keep doing what they’re doing and just keep rolling with it, their heads are high end yeah I want it so bad for them I can’t describe it ,” Head Red Devils coach Katie Bigham said.

Rustburg pitcher Eden Bigham threw her 4th perfect game of the season with 18 strikeouts in the win. Rustburg will travel to New Kent for the title game on Saturday. New Kent defeated Skyline 7-0 Wednesday in the other Class 3 semifinal.