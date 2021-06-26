Rustburg softball living out childhood dreams of winning a state championship

RUSTBURG, Va. – Nearly three months ago, the members of the Rustburg softball team were unsure if they would even have a season.

“We had like a week of practice then we had to quarantine for two weeks,” head coach Katie Bigham said. “It was challenging at the beginning because then we’re thinking what if someone else gets it, what if we’re disqualified and can’t play anymore.”

Now, on the eve of the Class 3 State Softball Championship, they sure are grateful they did.

“Our rally started then we had to pull together and be there for everyone,” said senior Morgan Smith. “I think that set us up for success when it could have brought us down. We all saw the value in really pulling tight together.”

The undefeated Red Devils have quite the talent in pitcher Eden Bigham, who has thrown four perfect games this season.

“Obviously our pitcher is ridiculous. She’s insane. So that definitely helps a lot,” said senior Carly Hudnall.

And as of late, Rustburg’s dynamic hitting has lifted them over region opponents.

“Obviously, our bats have been pretty hot lately, it’s been like that all season,” she added. “Maybe just gone a little more unnoticed. Just putting balls in play, relying on our defense as well as our pitching.”

While they may not realize it, most of these players have been preparing for this moment since they were kids. They’ve been playing softball together for years.

“I mean what a way to go out,” Smith said. “That’s what we’ve been praying for, what we’ve been fighting for, and it would make all our dreams come true especially as an end to our final season.”

And they’re just seven innings away from achieving the dreams they had back then.

“I want it so bad for them, for all of them, but especially those girls that it’s it for them, so let‘s go out with a bang,” Bigham finished.

First pitch is slated for 3 p.m. on Saturday in New Kent.