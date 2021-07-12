Rounds 2-10 of MLB Draft include UVA, VT and Liberty products

ROANOKE, Va. – The 2021 MLB Draft kicked off on Sunday night with an ACC product being selected first overall in Louisville catcher Henry Davis. He would be far from the only ACC player selected.

Rounds 2 through 10 took place on Monday and that’s when a handful of University of Virginia players joined the party. Halifax County High School graduate and Cavaliers pitcher Andrew Abbott was selected 53rd overall by the Cincinnati Reds. Abbott tallied 162 strikeouts this past season, the second-most by a UVA pitcher in program history. He also becomes the second pitcher in school history to strike out 300 batters in his career.

Also drafted in the second round was infielder Zack Gelof at 60th overall by the Oakland A’s. Gelof played in 63 games this past season, racking in 9 home runs and 41 RBIs.

Zack Gelof during a game against Virginia Tech (WSLS)

A few more the Cavaliers pitchers were tabbed in the 5th and 8th rounds. Griff McGarry was taken by the Philadelphia Phillies at 145 overall while Mike Vasil was taken at 232.

Also taken in the 8th round was Liberty University pitcher Fraser Ellard at 245 by the Chicago White Sox.

Virginia Tech pitcher Shane Connolly was tabbed by the Kansas City Royals at 289 overall in the 10th round. Just a few picks later at 297, the Milwaukee Brewers selected former Liberty Christian Academy standout, Wes Clarke, out of the University of South Carolina.

Other notables from Day 2 of the Draft included James Triantos of James Madison High School being tabbed by the Chicago Cubs and VCU’s Bradford Webb-- Randolph-Henry High School grad-- taken by the Texas Rangers in the seventh round.

The 2021 MLB Draft will wrap up on Tuesday with Rounds 11-20.