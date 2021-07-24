Paralympian Antoine Craig: torchbearer for 2021 Commonwealth Games

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Commonwealth Games of Virginia welcomed Antoine Craig as the torchbearer for 2021 on Friday for the opening ceremonies. Craig is blind and has been losing his sight for the last eleven years. But his message to the athletes Friday showed exactly why he’s so successful.

“My biggest message is, you can do anything you want to do. All you have to do is dream it. Once you realize you can dream, just dream big, and take a step towards that and let the world know what you want to do,” he said. “Someone will help you. The universe will conspire to help you. Be confident about what you are and where you want to go and you’ll be there.”

After placing second in the 2021 Paralympic Trials, Craig was named as an alternate for Tokyo. He will also compete on Sunday in the Games.