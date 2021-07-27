VMI picked 2nd by Media in preseason poll

The Keydets are coming off that spring season SoCon title, and auto bid into the FCS playoffs.

VMI put four players onto the first team All-SoCon preseason team this fall.

First team honorees include senior receiver Jacob Herres, offensive lineman Marshall Gill, defensive back Ethan Caselberry, and Linebacker Stone Snyder. The Keydets are the defending champs but they are not the favorites to repeat, as the media has chosen them second and the coaches poll has them third.

2021 Preseason Southern Conference Media Poll

Team (1st-place votes) Total

1. Chattanooga (18) 248

2. VMI (6) 217

t3. ETSU (3) 181

t3. Furman (1) 181

t3. Samford (2) 181

6. Mercer 123

7. Wofford 108

8. The Citadel 79

9. Western Carolina 32

2021 Preseason Southern Conference Coaches Poll

Team (1st-place votes) Total

1. Chattanooga (4) 59

2. Samford (2) 52

3. VMI (2) 50

4. ETSU (1) 49

5. Furman 34

6. Mercer 29

7. The Citadel 22

8. Wofford 21

9. Western Carolina 8

Offensive Player of the Year: Liam Welch, QB, Gr., Samford

Defensive Player of the Year: Stone Snyder, LB, Jr., VMI