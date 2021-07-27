Clear icon
VMI picked 2nd by Media in preseason poll

Keydets check in 3rd in coaches poll

Tags: VMI Keydets, Southern Conference Football
VMI defeats The Citadel to claim SoCon Title, playoff bid
The Keydets are coming off that spring season SoCon title, and auto bid into the FCS playoffs.
VMI put four players onto the first team All-SoCon preseason team this fall.
First team honorees include senior receiver Jacob Herres, offensive lineman Marshall Gill, defensive back Ethan Caselberry, and Linebacker Stone Snyder. The Keydets are the defending champs but they are not the favorites to repeat, as the media has chosen them second and the coaches poll has them third.

2021 Preseason Southern Conference Media Poll

Team (1st-place votes)    Total

1. Chattanooga (18)          248

2. VMI (6)                          217

t3. ETSU (3)                      181

t3. Furman (1)                   181

t3. Samford (2)                  181

6. Mercer                           123

7. Wofford                          108

8. The Citadel                      79

9. Western Carolina             32

2021 Preseason Southern Conference Coaches Poll

Team (1st-place votes)       Total

1. Chattanooga (4)                   59

2. Samford (2)                          52

3. VMI (2)                                 50

4. ETSU (1)                              49

5. Furman                                 34

6. Mercer                                  29

7. The Citadel                           22

8. Wofford                                 21

9. Western Carolina                    8

Offensive Player of the Year: Liam Welch, QB, Gr., Samford

Defensive Player of the Year: Stone Snyder, LB, Jr., VMI

