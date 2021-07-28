Carlin Isles scores twice, leads Team USA past Canada in rugby 7s

BOX SCORE

The Americans couldn't wallow in their disappointing loss to Great Britain for a long time. They hit the pitch for their consolation match against Canada a little over 15 hours after blowing their 21-0 lead, which would have kept them in the hunt for a medal in Tokyo. Team USA rebounded nicely securing the 21-14 win in extra time.

Carlin Isles broke the 0-0 tie halfway through the first, receiving a quick pass off a breakdown and letting his speed take him into the back of the try untouched.

As time wound down in the first half, Canada's Harry Jones slipped an Isles' tackle to even the score at seven.

With just over two minutes remaining in the second half, the Americans stole a critical scrum inside Canada's 22. The win took Canada by surprise, allowing Martin Iosefo to easily score. With 30 seconds remaining, Canada's Justin Douglas faked a pass and found a gap to score up the middle.

Early in extra time, Jones received a yellow card for an intentional knock which gave the Americans a man advantage and opened the field for Isles on the wing. The speedy wing didn't waste the opportunity finding his second gear and scoring his second try of the match.

The U.S. advances to face South Africa in a rematch for 5th place in the tournament. The two teams will kick off at 4:00 a.m. ET.