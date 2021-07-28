Simone Biles withdraws from individual all-around final at Tokyo Olympics

Four-time Olympic champion Simone Biles will not defend her individual all-around Olympic title in Tokyo, NBC has confirmed.

Biles, 24, withdrew from the women's team contest after the first rotation on vault Tuesday, citing her mental health and the adverse impact of the immense pressure she is facing to perform at these Games. Her decision drew an outpouring of support from athletes and celebrities from around the world, including from Michael Phelps, the most decorated Olympian in history, who's emerged as a mental health advocate since retiring from swimming.

"This Olympic Games, I wanted it to be for myself. But I was still doing it for other people," Biles told reporters on Tuesday. "It hurts my heart that doing what I love has been kind of taken away from me to please other people."

Ad

SEE MORE: Phelps: Biles' anguish 'broke my heart,' eye-opening for mental health advocacy

Despite an uncharacteristically shaky performance in qualifications, Biles became the first woman since 1992 to advance to the final in all six possible Olympic events — the team final, individual all-around final and the vault, uneven bars, balance beam and floor event finals.

After the team final, Biles said she would take it "one day at a time" when it comes to her plans to compete in the remaining events.

Biles won five medals at the 2016 Olympics: gold in the team final, individual-around, vault and floor finals, and bronze on beam.

This is a developing story and will be updated.