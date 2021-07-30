WATCH LIVE: Blacksburg’s Ian Ho swims in 50m freestyle heat

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Ian Ho of Hong Kong waves after his heat of the men's 100-meter freestyle at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

Blacksburg’s Ian Ho returns to the pool on Friday in Tokyo.

This time, the Blacksburg High School and Virginia Tech grad will be swimming in the 50m freestyle, in the event’s seventh of 10 heats.

Click here to watch the event as it happens.

Earlier this week, Ho swam in the 100m freestyle event.

Among the 71 swimmers in the event, Ho’s time finished 34th overall.

If you want to watch his 100m heat, click here and fast-forward to 13:45 in the video.

You’ll need to log in with your TV provider in order to watch the video.