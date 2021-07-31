Troy Daniels leaves important message with youth at annual basketball camp

Troy Daniels speaks at his 4th annual Dream Big basketball camp in his hometown Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – It’s been a busy week on the basketball court at William Fleming High School as Roanoke native and NBA veteran Troy Daniels returned for his 4th annual Dream Big basketball camp.

“I just can’t fathom how it felt for those guys just to see me,” said Daniels.

Dozens of kids got the opportunity to improve their skills and drills over the past three days. During Saturday’s final session, teams from each age group competed for championships.

Daniels not only handed out trophies and awards to winning teams. He also recognized a handful of campers who displayed excellent sportsmanship. For that, they were given jersey’s that Daniels considered speical possessions-- game-worn Los Angeles Lakers jersey’s.

“Just fortunate and happy to be here and give back to the community and hopefully we can do something bigger next year,” Daniels said.

Daniels left some encouraging words with campers about hard work, dedication and the importance of staying self-motivated beacuse, “This thing called life.. it will humble you.”

No team signed the sharp shooting guard this past NBA season, but Daniels always kept ready and is now ready to suit up in the Euro League with Olimpia Milano in Italy.

“Not being able to play in the NBA for a whole year, it bothered me but motivated me and made me work even harder. I’m just going to embrace the culture and have fun.”