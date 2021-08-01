1st and 10 Camp Tour: James River ready to rebuild for fall campaign

BUCHANAN, Va. – The 1st and 10 Camp Tour drops in on the James River Knights.

The Three Rivers District club is hoping to improve on what was a disjointed 1-5 spring season.

However, there was plenty of young talent getting their feet wet at the varsity level in Buchanan. Coach Tim Jennings explains that the Knights are facing what a lot of smaller schoolers are this fall, decreased numbers, which calls for more creativity in player management and positioning.

“You always got to kind of play to your personnel, so will be making some changes,” Jennings said.

“Some things we’re working right now we may not even run in a single game situation just based on the personell. We’re trying some guys at some different spots you know and then we’re just thin across-the-board our depth chart is pretty small.”

“Yeah, it’s weird I mean guys are getting moved to different positions all the time,” said defensive back Tanner Dillow. “Players out here turned into you know college recruits trying to get our friends to come out and play. So, it’s been different it’s been a challenge over here at James River. I think we’re up for it.”

The Knights open the season at home with Buffalo Gap on August 27.