82-year-old Hall of Fame golfer adds to legend, shoots 3 shots lower than her age

JoAnne Carner of the United States hits her tee shot on the 12th hole during the second round of the U.S. Senior Women's Open Championship. (Photo by Rich Schultz)

As most golfers age, there becomes one big goal they want to pursue: To shoot a score that’s their age -- or even lower.

It’s certainly an objective younger golfers can’t possibly achieve, because after all, a 54-year-old would have to average a birdie on every hole in order to shoot his or her age.

Because of that, golfers around the world should give a salute to what JoAnn Carner did last week.

And she didn’t do it playing with friends at local municipal course or anything like that.

Carner managed to shoot her age or below it -- not once, but twice, at the most prestigious women’s senior golf tournament, the U.S. Senior Women’s Open.

The 82-year-old Carner shot her age in the first round of the tournament at Brooklawn Country Club in Connecticut, finishing with a 10-over par round of 82.

It was actually the second time in her career she shot her age at the tournament, shooting a 79 three years ago as a 79-year-old at the 2018 U.S. Senior Women’s Open.

In the second round on Friday, Carner actually did even better, shooting three shots below her age with a 7-over par round of 79.

Carner became the first player, male or female, to shoot her age at a USGA championship while playing in her 80s, and also was the fifth player ever to shoot his or her age at a USGA championship.

She also became the oldest player to compete in a USGA championship, male or female.

Carner was actually disappointed, because she was trying to make the cut at the tournament, a feat that wouldn’t have been that surprising to those who know her.

For those who aren’t aware, Carner, nicknamed “Big Mama” for her long drives, is an icon in women’s golf, a Hall of Famer who won 43 times on the LPGA Tour and was named the tour’s Player of the Year three times.

Carner also won the sport’s most prestigious major, the U.S. Women’s Open, twice.

“You know, I hit too many bad shots,” Carner said to Golfweek after she shot the 79.

But no doubt, Carner still added to her legend by achieving something so many average golfers dream of.