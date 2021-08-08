1st and 10 Camp Tour: Pulaski County

DUBLIN, Va. – The 1st and 10 Camp Tour makes a stop in Dublin for the Pulaski County Cougars. It’s a team finding more familiarity entering year two of the Mark Dixon era.

They lost a stellar senior class but, the Cougars are young and deep in multiple positions-- with skill guys that now know what to expect from the coaching staff. The team’s non-district schedule is a bit tougher with the likes of Graham and Tennessee High School. But, they’re confident in lessons learned from the Spring.

“Just work hard because we had to work really hard last year to learn these new plays with our new coach and just have to work harder than everybody else,” said Jack Johnson, Cougars center and defensive tackle.

“It’s been a fun summer having the kids here all along,” said Coach Dixon. “I feel like we’re kind of beginning to implement what I thought we would when I got here.”

The Cougars are also welcoming the return of Cam Akers to the staff. The 2008 Pulaski County graduate played under Jack Turner and most recently spent the last 5 seasons at the helm of Auburn.

“I have a great coaching staff, super excited about that,” Dixon added. “I’m hoping we can raise our level of play if we get our non-district up really high. We might suffer some losses but I think we’ll see improvement.”

Pulaski County opens the season on the road at Northside on August 27.