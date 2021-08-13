1st and 10 Camp Tour: Alleghany back to work after Covid pause

Covington, Va. – Alleghany football has waited through a 10-day Covid pause, and now the Mountaineers have returned to the field healthy. They begin their first full season under coach Will Fields.

Alleghany had a few positive tests so at the direction of the health department, everyone was deemed a close contact. That news shut down practice for just over a week. The players have taken it upon themselves to protect each other outside of practice, sending reminders via group chat. As coach Fields explains, many of the principles from the spring season still apply.

“You have to roll with the punches, whatever they are and if we get a Delta blow you have to figure out what’s next, adjust your plan and execute that and so that’s the mode we’re in,” Fields explains.

“Getting the team to focus on wearing their mask and everybody staying in shape, coming together as a team, even young guys. More leadership from them, everybody having leadership, and being a good team,” Mountaineers running back Waylon Campbell says.

The Mountaineers return a double-digit number of seniors for the first time in four or five seasons. Scheme-wise expect a little less of the option offense. Alleghany opens up with Roanoke Catholic on August 27.