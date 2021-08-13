Partly Cloudy icon
Sports

Patriots outlast Washington in preseason opener

New England 22 Washington 13

Kyle Hightower, Associated Press Sports Writer

Tags: Washington Football team, New England Patriots, NFL
FILE - In this June 2, 2021, file photo, Washington Football Team helmets are on the field during an NFL football OTA at Inova Sports Performance Center in Ashburn, Va. Washington's NFL team will not be called the Warriors or have any other Native American imagery in the new name when it's revealed next year. (AP Photo/Luis M. Alvarez, File)
Foxborough, MA – Rookie running back Rhamondre Stevenson had two touchdown runs, including a 91-yard score with just over a minute to play to help the New England Patriots beat Washington 22-13 to open the exhibition season for both teams.

Quinn Nordin had three field goals for the Patriots, including a 50-yarder. Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones was solid in his debut, completing 13 of 19 passes for 87 yards in five series after he took over for Cam Newton late in the first quarter. Newton finished 4 of 7 for 49 yards. 

