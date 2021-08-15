1st and 10 Camp Tour: Hidden Valley

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Hidden Valley had a rough go in the shortened 2020 Spring season after losing quarterback Grayson Carroll in 2019. The titans went 1-5 but head coach Scott Weaver says the maturity of their skill positions stands out, along with the team’s toughness and hard work. But more than anything, the life lessons learned from the spring is their biggest asset.

“Just the overcoming adversity, the short turnarounds, and not knowing who you’re playing, not as much time to prepare, they’re a very resilient group,” Weaver said. “We’re really young up front on both sides of the ball, were going to go out there and see what happens. We’re not really sure yet either but fortunately we get to scrimmage and we’ll have a good idea in the next two weeks.”

“Our linebacker corp looks really good this year, defensive line is looking physical and fast,” said senior linebacker Ashton Carroll. “I feel like we’re popping on defense, in all cylinders.”

Hidden Valley opens up with fellow County rival Cave Spring on August 27.