A final crack at the bat: Red Sox host “Seniors: The Last Inning”

‘I think these guys are pretty lucky and glad to be out here’

Eric Johnson, Sports Anchor / Reporter

SALEM, Va. – For the second year in a row, the Salem Red Sox hosted “Seniors: The Last Inning”. The event gave local high school baseball seniors the opportunity to take to the field for one last game.

While some seniors couldn’t attend due to college commitment, there were well over 50 athletes that made up 4 different teams for two games on Saturday afternoon.

“For these high school kids to have an opportunity to play on this field, our groundskeeper Joey Elmore does a great job getting the field prepped and really prepared in the same way as he does for our Red Sox team, I think these guys are pretty lucky and glad to be out here,” said Salem Red Sox general manager Allen Lawrence.

In game one, the red team defeated the blue team 7-1. While in game two, the gray team defeated the green team 11-2.

