1st and 10 Camp Tour: Narrows

NARROWS, Va. – Our 1st and 10 Camp Tour checks in on the perennial playoff power Narrows. The Green Wave is coming off a stellar spring season when the defense didn’t allow a single point in the regular season.

On the flip side, the offense was a scoring machine, averaging 38 points per contest. That was thanks in large part to a senior class that included 12 guys--10 of which were fulltime defensive starters. But as head coach Kelly Lowe explains, the will to win is still present and the young guys have been working hard to improve.-

“They’re going to go through some growing pains but they’ve got tremendous athleticism, so we’re excited about that,” said Lowe. “The line is really coming into its own and they’re learning the concepts we’re putting in.”

“On offense, we have a lot of athletes in skill positions and on defense too,” said wide receiver and safety Derek Johnston. “We’ve been doing really good on defending the pass and the run.”

“The team is looking pretty good, still have some things to work on but I think it’s going to be a pretty good season,” said quarterback and safety Jarrett Freeman.

Narrows opens at Auburn on August 27.