1st and 10 Camp Tour: William Byrd Terriers

Eric Johnson, Sports Anchor / Reporter

John Appicello, Sports Director

Tags: William Byrd Terriers, HS Football, 1st and 10, Camp Tour
Vinton, Va. – William Byrd is coming off a solid spring season, and enters year three with Coach Brad Lutz.

The Terriers lost 15 players to last years graduating class, so they will rely on a large contingent of freshmen and sophomore players. They return just 6 seniors this fall, some of which are new to the sport in general. But coach Lutz says they all have the determination to get better and remember one crucial aspect of why they play.

“We talked a lot about using the word unforgettable in our locker room and these kids want to be unforgettable. What that looks like is different to everybody. Whether it’s leadership or performance on the field, or overall character in our program. So excited to see what those guys do and the opportunities they have,” coach Lutz said.

“We’re really hard working, get in the weight room and get after it and then we get after it more out here. I want to see the seniors this year lead by a good example,” Terriers lineman Hunter Richards says.

William Byrd opens the season at home against Liberty.

