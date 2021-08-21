1st and 10 Camp Tour: Cave Spring

ROANOKE, Va. – The 1st and 10 camp tour makes a stop at Cave Spring where the Knights are working hard under first year head coach Nick Leftwich.

The goal for the Knights is to create a winning brand of football on and off the field. Coach Leftwich says we can expect more I-formation on offense with a more physical culture on the defensive side of the ball. He also says the “buy in” has been up to par thus far.

“Kids have really worked hard, bought into what we’re selling”, Leftwich said. “People see on social media, Knight Vision is our brand, attitude is our word and that’s how we carry ourselves. We need to go into everything with a 1-0 mentality and try to be successful in everything we do, whether it’s the classroom, weight room or each play, each rep we’re trying to be successful.”

“Just talking to the guys it’s been a huge change, people ready to come to practice and want to be here,” said Knights quarterback Bryce Cooper. “We just have a bunch of athletes this year, in the past few years we haven’t shown it off but Cave Spring has athletes and people will find out this year.”

Cave Spring opens with county rival Hidden Valley on friday night.