1st and 10 Camp Tour: Jefferson Forest

Forest, Va. – The 1st and 10 camp tour checks in with a proud program in transition this summer.

New coach, new offensive scheme, but the same hard-nosed football approach.

Jefferson Forest.

JF welcomed J.T. Crews as their new head coach back in May. Crews has most recently served as offensive coordinator under Jeff Woody at E.C. Glass.



Crews brings his spread offense with him, making the transition out of the wishbone this season. The Cavs were just 1-3 in a spring full of covid complications, and job one for Coach Crews is getting JF back on track.

“Well that’s what we’re here to establish is that winning culture, that winning mentality. These guys went through the ringer a little bit last year with Covid they had a lot of stuff that they had to to push through and that’s kind of the theme for this year how are we going to push through the adversity. Nobody knows what’s going to happen you know me what we might have a guy leave for whatever reason for practice it’s next man up,” coach Crews explains.

Ad

“Like size --my freshman year we had 80 people I think we have a little over 50 now so I think we’re going to get more ‘quality over quantity’ and we’re getting a lot closer since we just have ourselves and I think will do good,” Senior offensive and defensive tackle Jake Lee says.

The Cavaliers are slated to host Gretna to open the season this Friday night.

