VMI football coach Scott Wachenheim receives 3-year extension

LEXINGTON, Va. – Virginia Military Institute head football coach Scott Wachenheim has agreed to a contract extension that will keep him in Lexington through the 2025 season.

The school made the announcement Wednesday that will lock in the veteran coach who led the Keydets to a historic season last spring, where the team captured its first Southern Conference football championship since 1977 and first FCS playoff appearance.

“I would like to thank Maj. General Wins and acting athletic director Lenny Brown for their confidence in our staff to continue to lead the VMI Football program,” said Wachenheim in a news release. “I am especially appreciative of our players and staff’s efforts that produced a season to remember this past spring. We have built a culture that I am very proud of and the best is yet to come.”

VMI finished with a 6-2 record and secured the Institute’s first outright league championship since 1974. The Keydets also earned their first FCS national ranking, finishing the year ranked 12th in the polls.

Ad

“Coach Wachenheim is a proven winner whose development of our cadet-athletes goes well beyond the football field,” said VMI Superintendent Maj. General Cedric T. Wins ‘85. “His dedication to producing leaders of character both on and off the field perfectly aligns with the VMI mission. I look forward to watching Coach Wachenheim’s teams competing and winning for many years to come.”

Wachenheim was named 2021 Spring FCS national coach of the year by Stats Perform which presented him the prestigious Eddie Robinson Award and was also named FCS National Coach of the Year by the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA). Wachenheim was a consensus Southern Conference Coach of the Year voted by both the media and coaches and was tabbed top Division I coach in the Commonwealth of Virginia by both the Virginia Sports Information Directors and Touchdown Club of Richmond. Wachenheim was also named Southern Conference Coach of the Year in 2019.