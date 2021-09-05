Armstrong throws, runs Virginia past William & Mary, 43-0

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Brennan Armstrong threw for two touchdowns and ran for two more and Virginia beat William & Mary 43-0 on in the opener for both teams.

Armstrong hit Demick Starling on a 65-yard scoring pass and Ra’Shaun Henry from five yards out. The Cavaliers limited the Tribe to 183 yards and posted their first shutout since they beat South Carolina 28-0 in the Belk Bowl in 2018.

The Cavaliers offense initially came out slow, scoring just a field goal in the first 20 minutes of action. Things soon clicked into gear, leading the Cavs to 545 yards of offense.

Up next for UVA is an 11am home kickoff with Illinois on Saturday.