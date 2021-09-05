Liberty coasts to 48-7 season-opening win over Campbell

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Flames welcomed their passionate fan base back to Williams Stadium on Saturday night, opening the season with a 48-7 win over visiting Campbell.

After finishing 2020 with a 10-1 record and playing in front of fewer than 1,000 fans at most home games, Liberty thrilled 15,834 fans with a program-record 12th consecutive home victory.

The Flames pushed their home winning streak to a program-record 12 games, breaking a tie with the previous record, set Nov. 4, 2006 through Oct. 11, 2008.

Liberty doubled up the Camels in total yards, outgaining Campbell 538-269 for the day. The Flames registered 226 yards on the ground and 319 yards through the air. Campbell’s 269 total yards were the fewest by an opponent since ULM managed just 198 total yards, Oct. 10, 2020.

Flames quarterback Malik Willis went 15-for-23 for 217 yards and a touchdown pass while rushing for 55 yards on five carries and scoring once on the ground. Demario Douglas caught seven passes for 84 yards and a score, while Jaivian Lofton caught his first career touchdown. Joshua Mack rushed 17 times for 61 yards and a score, while Shedro Louis and Johnathan Bennett added rushing touchdowns.

Campbell’s Hajj-Malik Williams passed 15-for-32 for 183 yards and a touchdown, while Caleb Snead caught four passes for 70 yards. Snead caught Campbell’s lone touchdown pass.

The Flames used their depth, size and stout run game to wear down the Camels during the third quarter, while scoring twice during the third stanza to push their lead to 34-7.

Liberty, who finished last year ranked No. 9 in the country in rushing offense (252.4 yards per game), rushed for 82 of the team’s 125 total offensive yards during the third quarter. The Flames finished the game with 219 yards on the ground.

The Flames used four different ball carries during the quarter with two of them finding the end zone. Shedro Louis had the most electric run of the quarter, as the offensive line opened up a large hole on the right side of the line, allowing Louis to break free for a 36-yard score to secure Liberty’s season-opening win.

Liberty will hit the road to face the Troy Trojans next Saturday.