Virginia Tech’s James Mitchell to have season-ending knee surgery

BLACKSBURG, VA - SEPTEMBER 07: Tight end James Mitchell #82 of the Virginia Tech Hokies carries the ball following a reception against the Old Dominion Monarchs in the first half at Lane Stadium on September 7, 2019 in Blacksburg, Virginia. (Photo by Michael Shroyer/Getty Images)

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Hokies tight end James Mitchell is set to have season-ending knee surgery, according to Virginia Tech’s head football coach, Justin Fuente.

Mitchell was hurt on a tackle during Saturday’s game against Middle Tennesee.

According to Fuente, the goal is to keep Mitchell around the team as much as possible after his injury.

“There’s no replacing him [Mitchell] so it’ll have to be a group effort to step up,” said Fuente.