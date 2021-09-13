Virginia Tech’s James Mitchell to have season-ending knee surgery

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Hokies tight end James Mitchell is set to have season-ending knee surgery, according to Virginia Tech’s head football coach, Justin Fuente.
Mitchell was hurt on a tackle during Saturday’s game against Middle Tennesee.
According to Fuente, the goal is to keep Mitchell around the team as much as possible after his injury.
“There’s no replacing him [Mitchell] so it’ll have to be a group effort to step up,” said Fuente.
